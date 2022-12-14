Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Tops $1.59 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $15.49 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022783 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004867 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

