Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 3,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,469. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

