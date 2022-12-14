Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 3,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,469. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.