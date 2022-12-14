Cowen Begins Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

