Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.21.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 153.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 167.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 168,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

