Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

