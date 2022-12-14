Continuum Finance Price Up 90% Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 109.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 90% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $4,449.82 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars.

