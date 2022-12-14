Conflux Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $55.34 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,823.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00423353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00838703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00105508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00608768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0269926 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,505,798.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

