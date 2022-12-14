Compound Market Capitalization Tops $290.71 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $290.71 million and $21.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $40.00 or 0.00225086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00118608 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00039908 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

