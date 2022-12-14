Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:CDAQW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 1,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,897. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

