Comparing (LEU) and Its Competitors

(NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 7,848 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$9.25 billion
|$977.99 million
|62.36
‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-367.15%
|-112.70%
|-32.21%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Competitors
|4427
|23973
|30082
|633
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 54.04%.
Summary
beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.