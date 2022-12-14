Comparing (LEU) and Its Competitors

(NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 7,848 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $9.25 billion $977.99 million 62.36

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -367.15% -112.70% -32.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 2 0 3.00 Competitors 4427 23973 30082 633 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 54.04%.

Summary

beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.