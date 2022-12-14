Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the November 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRZBY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.37) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.89) to €8.00 ($8.42) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.