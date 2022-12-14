Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

