Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. 574,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,584,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

