Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 556,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584,609. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

