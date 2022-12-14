Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Up to $21.34

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $22.06. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 120 shares.
Columbia Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
