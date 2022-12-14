Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Up to $21.34

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $22.06. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 120 shares.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

About Columbia Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.