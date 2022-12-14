Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.74. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 17,136 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$1.55 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$73.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.