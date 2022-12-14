CoinLoan Price Tops $7.94 on Top Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $39.72 million and $27,528.94 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00044771 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

