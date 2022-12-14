CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $183.37 million and approximately $327,324.82 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00510741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.69 or 0.04951668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.92 or 0.30261667 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

