Coin98 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.70 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $51.25 million and $8.70 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.19 or 0.01522406 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00012609 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00031682 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.01765158 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.