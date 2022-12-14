Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 4,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,002,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
See Also
