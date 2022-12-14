Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 4,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,002,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also

