Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells $2,600,000.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cognex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. 15,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,746. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

