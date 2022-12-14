Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in November

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 695,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 693.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CGEAF stock remained flat at $57.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.