Cobak Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.97 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $40.08 million and $10.97 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

