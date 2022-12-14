CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $179.51

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.51 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.80). CLS shares last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 160,636 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CLS from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 488.39.

In other news, insider Lennart Sten acquired 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($47,405.23). Also, insider Anna L. K. Seeley sold 5,241,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.07), for a total value of £13,103,040 ($16,075,377.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 338,175 shares of company stock worth $48,888,500.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

