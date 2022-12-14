CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $179.51

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.51 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 146.80 ($1.80). CLS shares last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 160,636 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CLS from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
CLS Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 488.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Recommended Stories
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.