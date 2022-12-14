ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 241.2% in November

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. 56,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,577. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

