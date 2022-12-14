Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Clean Coal Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Clean Coal Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

