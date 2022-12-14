Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Clean Coal Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
About Clean Coal Technologies
