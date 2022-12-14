Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $34.13 during trading on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.