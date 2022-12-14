Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clariant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CLZNY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.