Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353. Citizens Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

