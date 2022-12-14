Citigroup Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $415.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup to $415.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.09.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE URI traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.69. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

