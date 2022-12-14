Citigroup Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $340.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.96.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $342.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $636.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

