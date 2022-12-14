Citigroup Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $340.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.96.
Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %
ADBE stock opened at $342.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $636.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
