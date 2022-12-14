CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 5.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CI&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,953,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

