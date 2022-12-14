Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Cindicator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $787,105.23 and approximately $192.31 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

