Cindicator 24 Hour Volume Reaches $274.90 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Cindicator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $761,491.71 and $274.90 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

