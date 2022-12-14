Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

CINF opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.