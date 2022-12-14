Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

