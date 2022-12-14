CIBC Increases Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$2.20

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRZBF. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

TRZBF remained flat at $2.34 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

