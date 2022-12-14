CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of C$9.24 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.