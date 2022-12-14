Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Up 179.5% in November

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the November 15th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

CCVI stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.