Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Chiyoda
Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
