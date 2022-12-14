China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 8%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 40,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

