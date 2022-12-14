China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the November 15th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,298.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.70 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

See Also

