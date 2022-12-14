China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Down 93.4% in November

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction Stock Performance

Shares of CHNC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,918,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,741. China Infrastructure Construction has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. provides educational systems that focuses on medical cannabis in the United States and Latin America, and worldwide through online education. The company offers services in the therapeutic areas of clinical trials; and relating to sleep disorders, including resulting infertility, through its fertility and sleep center in Houston, Texas.

