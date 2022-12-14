Chiliz Market Capitalization Tops $858.03 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $858.03 million and $102.34 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

