Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 49,107 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,107 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 192,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 157,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 2.54. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,048.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

