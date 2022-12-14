Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,784,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 991,946 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 10.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Energy Transfer worth $207,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 660,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

