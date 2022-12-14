Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Medifast makes up 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Medifast worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 80.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 158.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Stock Up 0.1 %

MED stock opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $221.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.