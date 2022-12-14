Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) CEO Anthony Cappell Acquires 9,184 Shares

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Cappell bought 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,420.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ REFI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 31,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

