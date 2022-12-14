Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Chevron stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

