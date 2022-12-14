Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

